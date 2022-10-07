Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 56,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 278,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

