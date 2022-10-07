Safe Universe Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16,276.39 (SFU)

Safe Universe (SFU) traded 74.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Safe Universe has traded 76.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Universe has a total market cap of $16,276.39 and approximately $157,978.00 worth of Safe Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Universe token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Universe alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Token (POS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Universe Profile

SFU is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2022. Safe Universe’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,903,478,997,900,670 tokens. Safe Universe’s official Twitter account is @safe_universe. The Reddit community for Safe Universe is https://reddit.com/r/safeuniversebsc. The official website for Safe Universe is safeuniverse.io.

Safe Universe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Universe (SFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Safe Universe has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe Universe is 0 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $240.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safeuniverse.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.