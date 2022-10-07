SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.45). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.45), with a volume of 965,833 shares changing hands.

SafeCharge International Group Stock Up 90,100.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £689.54 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 451.

About SafeCharge International Group

(Get Rating)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

