Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,356 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Salesforce worth $117,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 278.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.96.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.