Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,538 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 3.3% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.42. 42,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 283.19, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

