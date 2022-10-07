Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.07% of Salesforce worth $113,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $168,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.40. 249,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.75 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.96. The company has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of 278.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

