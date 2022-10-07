Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €19.97 ($20.37) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.95.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.