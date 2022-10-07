Sanshu Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Sanshu Inu has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $11,002.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sanshu Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sanshu Inu Token Profile

Sanshu Inu was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,159,192,118,018,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/sanshuarmy. Sanshu Inu’s official website is sanshuinufinance.com. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @sanshutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sanshu Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Sanshu Inu is 0 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,045.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sanshuinufinance.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanshu Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanshu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

