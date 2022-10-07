Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. 12,664,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,063,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

