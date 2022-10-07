Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,942. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

