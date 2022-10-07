Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. State Street Corp grew its position in Xerox by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,428,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Xerox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Xerox by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $14.29. 1,120,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,284. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.51%.

About Xerox



Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

