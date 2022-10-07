Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $275,156,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,684,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $220,954,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after buying an additional 846,567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 531,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,601. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

