Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 438,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after buying an additional 70,167 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,934,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

