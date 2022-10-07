Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $93.87. 2,957,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

