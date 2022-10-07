Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 344,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. 4,182,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.