Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,175 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 286,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,824. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.92. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,193 shares of company stock valued at $111,688. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

