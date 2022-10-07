Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Mattel makes up approximately 1.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Mattel worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,211,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,590,000 after purchasing an additional 249,433 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

