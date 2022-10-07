Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 30,095 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,095 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,738. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

