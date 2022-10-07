SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Down 5.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $19,451,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $268.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $266.96 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.36.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

