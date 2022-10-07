Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. 40,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

