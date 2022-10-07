Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after buying an additional 282,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,463,000 after acquiring an additional 281,812 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 271,309 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

