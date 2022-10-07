Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$184.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Shares of CDNAF opened at $110.62 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $157.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day moving average of $131.48.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

