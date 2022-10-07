Scotiabank Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$37.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$40.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.78.
Saputo Price Performance
Saputo stock opened at C$30.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.14.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Frank Guido acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at C$246,031.34. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Frank Guido purchased 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at C$246,031.34. Also, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,776.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
