Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $50.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

