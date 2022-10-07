SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SeaChange International stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.08. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,156,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,926.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 665,942 shares of company stock worth $374,680. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

