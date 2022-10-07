SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
SeaChange International stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.08. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.44.
Insider Transactions at SeaChange International
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,156,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,926.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 665,942 shares of company stock worth $374,680. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SeaChange International
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.