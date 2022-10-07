Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $161.00 at Mizuho

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $173.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.22.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $148.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.03.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 32.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Sempra by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Sempra by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Sempra by 55.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.