Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $161.00 at Mizuho

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $173.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.22.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of SRE opened at $148.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.03.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 32.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Sempra by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Sempra by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Sempra by 55.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
