Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $11,150.85 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 941 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $11,150.85. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,755.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $27.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SEMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Semrush Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Semrush by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Semrush by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 82,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

