Sepio Capital LP Acquires 8,523 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.50. The company had a trading volume of 136,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.25. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

