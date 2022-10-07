Sepio Capital LP Buys New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after buying an additional 119,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MRO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 318,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,487,208. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

