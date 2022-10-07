Sepio Capital LP Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.77. 15,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

