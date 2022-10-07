Sepio Capital LP Has $3.05 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.58. 653,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,343,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.77. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

