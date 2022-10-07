Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.39. 11,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,168. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

