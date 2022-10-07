Sepio Capital LP Purchases 11,513 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 39,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

