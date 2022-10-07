Sepio Capital LP Sells 51,315 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,315 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP owned about 3.69% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $436,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

HMOP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.