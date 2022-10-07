Sepio Capital LP Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $110.03. 24,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,357. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

