ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 86,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $12.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,572. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.71 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 459.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

