ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $409.15 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.71 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 459.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

