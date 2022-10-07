Shadows Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Shadows token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $381,234.79 and approximately $28,781.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadows has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows was first traded on March 3rd, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 tokens. Shadows’ official message board is shadowsnetwork.medium.com. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shadows’ official website is shadows.link.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows (DOWS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shadows has a current supply of 39,500,000 with 26,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Shadows is 0.01371157 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $21,622.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shadows.link/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

