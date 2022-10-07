Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.11. Sharecare shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,628 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Sharecare Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.38.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at $1,094,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sharecare by 24.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 25.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

