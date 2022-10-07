Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Trading Down 4%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.