SHINU Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $750.78 (SHINU)

SHINU (SHINU) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, SHINU has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. SHINU has a market cap of $750.78 and approximately $8,779.00 worth of SHINU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHINU token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

SHINU Token Profile

SHINU was first traded on July 26th, 2022. SHINU’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for SHINU is shinu.app. SHINU’s official Twitter account is @shinueth.

Buying and Selling SHINU

According to CryptoCompare, “SHINU (SHINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. SHINU has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SHINU is 0.00075001 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shinu.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHINU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHINU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHINU using one of the exchanges listed above.

