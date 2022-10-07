SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $16.79. SI-BONE shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 605 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $30,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,612.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $29,548.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,230.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,919 shares of company stock valued at $456,222. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

