SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.44. 69,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,386,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $687.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

