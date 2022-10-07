SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.44. 69,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,386,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $687.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
