SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

SGMA opened at $4.75 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

