SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SGMA opened at $4.75 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
