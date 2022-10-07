Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) PT Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.20% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $302,264.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $302,264.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,753 shares of company stock worth $5,229,964. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

