SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading 0.9% Higher

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.79. 326,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

