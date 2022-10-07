SIMBA Storage Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,436.00 (SST)

SIMBA Storage Token (SST) traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One SIMBA Storage Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SIMBA Storage Token has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIMBA Storage Token has a total market capitalization of $43.32 million and approximately $13,436.00 worth of SIMBA Storage Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIMBA Storage Token Profile

SIMBA Storage Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2020. SIMBA Storage Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for SIMBA Storage Token is medium.com/@simbastorage. The Reddit community for SIMBA Storage Token is https://reddit.com/r/simbastorage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIMBA Storage Token’s official Twitter account is @AllSesameGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIMBA Storage Token is simba.storage.

Buying and Selling SIMBA Storage Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Simba aims to be a convenient and robust platform for storing bitcoins. Its solution is bringing security and efficiency benefits in long-term holding crypto assets by providing institutional-grade security storage with an easy-to-use interface and a great level of privacy. Moreover, it provides a liquid stablecoin called Simba Stablecoin (SIMBA) that is pegged to satoshi and may be used for a variety of economic activities such as remittance, day-to-day payments, etc.”

