SingMon Token (SM) Trading Down 47.2% Over Last Week

SingMon Token (SM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, SingMon Token has traded 47.2% lower against the dollar. One SingMon Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingMon Token has a market capitalization of $1,234.35 and approximately $29,437.00 worth of SingMon Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

About SingMon Token

SingMon Token’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2022. SingMon Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,493,977 tokens. The Reddit community for SingMon Token is https://reddit.com/r/singmonapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingMon Token’s official Twitter account is @singmonapp. The official website for SingMon Token is singmon.io.

Buying and Selling SingMon Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SingMon Token (SM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SingMon Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingMon Token is 0.00016471 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singmon.io/.”

