SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,248 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

SITE stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $100.36 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

