SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,657,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $132.20 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $152.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

